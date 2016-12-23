7 Feng Shui Tips to Turn Your House Into a Home

December 23rd, 2016 by Robyn Dutton

“A house is made of walls and beams; a home is made of love and dreams.” These wise words spoken by Ralph Waldo Emerson accurately describe the difference that a few simple personal touches and décor pieces can make in a living space. The right furniture, layout and colors can create a warm and cozy environment in one of the most important places you will spend your time. Home is where you eat, play, relax and sleep. It’s more than just a place to hang your hat, so using feng shui as your guide, boost the vibes of your pad.

Feng Shui, pronounced fung shway, is an ancient Chinese method of examining how energy flows through a space and how that flow can create harmony and health. Simply put, it’s making your home as zen as possible.

1 – Declutter

Go through your space and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. Marie Kondo wisely urges you to ask yourself a key question when deciding whether to keep an item. “Does it bring you joy?” She further divulges into this concept in her book The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, a number one New York Times best-selling guide to simplifying your home and life. Without coming off too bossy… go read it.

2 – Plants help you grow

Plants and water are said to be symbols that represent wealth and finance. Not to mention, they also purify the air, help deter illness and reduce stress. As you water and nourish the plants, you are also nourishing yourself.

3 – Essential oils are essential

Use essential oils to clear negative energy and appeal to your chakras. Find a guide to using these oils here.

4 – The bedroom is where the magic happens

A properly placed bed is integral to good feng shui, as we spend one-third of our lives in our beds. The ideal bed location is where your head is against a wall and on the opposite side of the room as the door. You should have a clear view of the door and the rest of the room. Buenas noches!

5 – Don’t be shady

If you’re lucky and have a space with a lot of windows, be sure to utilize that opportunity for sunlight by avoiding excessively covering the windows. Just like plants, humans thrive with sunlight both psychically and emotionally. For when you must draw curtains to provide shade, opt for fabric curtains over wood or plastic ones.

6 – Get creative

Whether it’s a chalkboard wall or bulletin board, have a place to put to-do lists, draw or write quotes. A creative outlet is beneficial for you and guests have an opportunity to interact when they come over.

7 – Close the doors

Keep your bathroom door closed when not using it. For when you do use it, brighten this room up as much as possible with candles and matching towels.

Now you’ve got the basics, so run with it! Feng Shui is all about doing what feels good for you so most of all, make sure your space reflects you as a person and is a sanctuary where you can create lasting memories.