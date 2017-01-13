Everyone Wants to be Successful

Attention entrepreneurs, business owners, career searchers, high school and college students. Michael Roberts, Motivational Speaker, “Risk-Taker and Money Maker” with 30 years of entrepreneurship will be sharing everything about success as he says, “In anything you chose to do in life.”

He will be talking about what it takes to be successful, how to be successful and what to stay away from in the journey of success. He shares his experiences so you learn from his mistakes. He speaks about how he was making $300 bucks a week as a 10 year old kid, legally, because he used 2 of the most important traits to success. He shares his 7-Steps to Success, the 3 B’s and the 4 C’s to success, his entire 3/4/7 Methods to Success Program and shares the #1 way to make money in business, at work or in Life.

Learn how easy it is to live a lifestyle of health & fitness. Michael surrounding his life and many businesses around the health & fitness industry, he will share those tips, along with the 3 nutrients needed, the 3 W’s, why, when and what to eat. Michael explains, “When people tell me they want to lose weight and I reply with eat more, they look at me mind boggled, but after they hear my 3 W’s, they understand.”

Michael will also be educating in the prevention of Alcoholism, Drug Addiction and Suicidal Thoughts. He was an alcoholic by 13, introduced to drugs and became a drug addict by 15, and attempted suicide at 17 by jumping off a 250-foot cliff and SURVIVED! When you hear his story of survival, determination, motivation, the will to never give up, and what it took to re-learn to walk, talk and function in life all over again with making a 100% recovery, you will be inspired to better yourself and look at life in a whole new perspective. Michael has become the face of hope, determination, motivation, inspiration and making something out of nothing. He wrote a book called Michael Roberts:The Dark Path, Chosen, with a movie script to the book being written as we speak, this is how passionate he is about helping change lives and lifestyles.

When: Saturday, March 11th 2017 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 5427 Rosemead Blvd suite H, San Gabriel CA 91776

Spaces are limited so call ASAP to register at 310-890-3348 or email at Mroberts11@aol.com, Check it out at www.MichaelRobertsTheDarkPathChosen.com