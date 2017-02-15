Probation Compliance Check Finds Weapons and Narcotics

February 15th, 2017 by Rosemead Reader

On Feb. 14, Temple City Sherriff’s Deputies from the Rosemead Special Assignment Team and the Probation Department conducted a Probation Compliance Check on the 3700 block Strang Avenue in Rosemead. The search resulted in the discovery of narcotics and several firearms including two AR-15 rifles, a shotgun, a handgun, ammunition and approximately 2000 pills of a controlled substance. Khamsana Phimmasone, 35, was arrested for ex-felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and Donny Phimmasone, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales. Both individuals are scheduled to appear at El Monte Superior Court on Feb. 16. The LASD Narcotics Unit is handling the investigation.