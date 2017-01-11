Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena Tuesday

January 11th, 2017 by admin

Suspect evades multiple law enforcement agencies

On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:40p.m., Arcadia Police responded to the south west portion of Arcadia regarding an alert of a stolen package from a residence containing property and a GPS tracking device.

Officers tracked the package inside a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from officers. Officers continued to track the package and vehicle until it stopped in 00 block of South Bonnie Avenue in the City of Pasadena. One male adult fled from the vehicle and additional subjects were detained in the area. The detained subjects were later determined to be uninvolved and were released. Officers set up a perimeter and searched for the fleeing suspect but were unable to locate him. The stolen package was recovered along with several other packages that appear to have been stolen.

This incident is being investigated by Arcadia Police Department Detectives. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, case #17-0168. If you prefer to provide information ANONYMOUSLY, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

The Arcadia Police Department is committed to reducing property crimes by taking a proactive approach to catch criminals as they commit crimes. The police department has procured a number of GPS tracking devices in an effort to apprehend thieves. Detectives have partnered with citizens and local businesses by placing bait packages equipped with tracking devices, which notify police personnel when packages have been stolen.