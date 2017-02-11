Feng Shui and Interior Design Presentation at Rosemead Library

February 11th, 2017 by Rosemead Reader

It is one thing to live in a beautiful home, but it is quite another to live in a home that also supports your physical and spiritual well-being. Using Feng Shui principles, Master Jenny Liu will explain how to mindfully design the energies around you with purpose and intent.

Learn how to use the Five Element Theory to select colors, patterns, materials, motifs, themes, and accessories that inspire and attract what you want into your life.

Feng Shui and Interior Design will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Rosemead Library, 8800 Valley Blvd. This event is free. For questions call (626) 573-5220.