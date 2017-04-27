April 27 – May 3

April 27th, 2017 by Rosemead Reader

Editor’s Pick

Marc Cohn at the Rose

(April 28 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Grammy Award winning songwriter and singer, Marc Cohn combines the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Cohn’s solo career took off in 1990, with the recording of his critically acclaimed, self-titled debut disc, which yielded such classics in their own right as “Walking In Memphis,” “Silver Thunderbird,” and the lovely “True Companion,” and has continued on a steady path ever since. Tickets available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

April 27 – May 3

April 27

Thom Mayne Public Lecture at Caltech (April 27 @ 4 p.m., Cahill Center, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena) Thom Mayne is one of the world’s leading architects. Morphosis, designed the Cahill Center, which opened in 2009, to house Caltech’s top-ranked astronomy and astrophysics faculty and graduate students in a building dedicated to their needs, “is the result of a series of forces that collide to produce unique spaces of discovery…” This event is free and open to those interested. You can register on Eventbrite.

-PASADENA

Off My Head at the Coffee Gallery Backstage (April 27 @ 8p.m., 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena) A show of real life, irreverent, funny, and heartfelt stories, told by experienced storytellers, that thrill, tickle and inspire. Tickets are $10 cash at the door, or online at offmyhead.bpt.me.

-ALTADENA

April 28

Marc Cohn at the Rose (April 28 @ 7 p.m., 245 E. Green St., Pasadena) Grammy Award winning songwriter and singer, Marc Cohn combines the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Cohn’s solo career took off in 1990, with the recording of his critically acclaimed, self-titled debut disc, which yielded such classics in their own right as “Walking In Memphis,” “Silver Thunderbird,” and the lovely “True Companion,” and has continued on a steady path ever since. Tickets available at roseconcerts.com.

-PASADENA

April 29

A Faery Hunt’s Fairy Fun Time (April 29 @ 9:30 a.m., LA Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia) This event is amusing and fun for the whole family, children ages 2-10 and the young at heart. Tickets are $10/15, members and non-members respectively. Call at (626) 821-4632 to reserve your spot.

-Arcadia

2017 Wiener Dog Races at Santa Anita Park (April 29 @ 12:30 p.m., 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia) It’s the return of Santa Anita Park’s wiener dog racing, and we’re looking for the toughest pups in So-Cal to compete on our Infield turf course! Spectators will get a chance to see these adorable racers run AND watch a full day of Thoroughbred racing. Go to santaanita.com.

-ARCADIA

17th Annual Caltech Jazz Festival (April 29 @ 1 p.m., Gates Patio, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena) The Caltech Jazz Band presents its 17th Annual Jazz Festival. The event will feature The Caltech Jazz Band, directed by Barb Catlin, and guest artists to be announced. There will be food and snacks available for sale. Limited seating is available and the audience is welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and food and beverages. Call (626) 395-3295 for more information.

-PASADENA

April 30

ARTboretum 2017 Botanical Art Show & Sale (April 28 – 30, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., LA Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia) The Botanical Art and Illustration class of the Los Angeles County Arboretum is proud to announce their second ARTboretum Art show, an annual art exhibit and sale to be held Friday 28 through Sunday, April 30. Last year’s event was an amazing success, with over 60 works of framed art, demonstrations, a reception, and sales of beautiful cards and prints.

-ARCADIA

Latin Guitar: One Night at the Coffee Gallery (April 30 @ 7p.m., 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena) a group of friends, woven together by the LA guitar community, will join in a rare nylon-string summit. This is the second such event devised by the loosely knit bunch (the first occurred last fall in Venice CA) and will feature the first collaboration of this unique setup. Call (626) 798-6236 for reservations. Tickets are $20.

-ALTADENA

May 1

Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass (May 1 @ 6 p.m., Pasadena Central Library Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena) Come to the Pasadena Central Library for a masterclass on mediatation.

-PASADENA

Orbit Pavilion (Open from 10a.m.-5p.m., The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino) Orbit Pavilion is the first installment of The Huntington’s initiative to focus on creative collaborations with other organizations. NASA along with visual strategists from Jet Propulsion Laboratory thought of the idea to represent the movement of the International Space Station and 19 earth satellites by way of artistically created sounds. Tickets may be purchased for $25 on site or online. Parking is free.

-SAN MARINO

May 2

The New Leadership Challenge (May 2 @ 6:30 p.m., The Legion Club of Pasadena, 131 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena) Join US Army Ranger Veteran Pete Parker on Tuesday May 2 for his talk, The New Leadership Challenge: Understanding People, Values, and Change in a Topsy-Turvy World. The talk will be followed by a casual dinner, and guests are encouraged to ask questions and participate in the dialogue. This is a community service program of NAMI SGV Front Line in partnership with the American Legion Family, Pasadena, Post 13. There is no charge for the presentation or dinner, and all interested community members are welcome. You can register on eventbrite.com.

-PASADENA

May 3

Big Brown Breakdown with Brendan Schaub (May 3 @ 7 p.m. at Ice House Comedy, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena) Brendan Schaub is LIVE in this one man show “The Big Brown Breakdown” brings comedy, UFC and everything in between. As real as it gets is an understatement. If you like the number one rated sports podcast “The Big Brown Breakdown” then you’ll love the live show experience. Tickets are available at icehousecomedy.com.

-PASADENA